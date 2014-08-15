(Adds year-to-date figure, breakdown)
BUENOS AIRES Aug 15 Argentine inflation
quickened for the first time in six months in July,
leaving consumer prices 16.7 percent higher than at the
beginning of the year, official data showed on Friday.
The Consumer Price Index in Latin America's third biggest
economy rose 1.4 percent month-on-month, slightly above a 1.3
percent increase in June.
Transport and communication prices were up 2.6 percent on
the previous month, while recreation costs climbed 3.1 percent.
A Reuters poll of seven analysts showed a median forecast of
1.5 percent. Latin America's No. 3 economy has one of the
world's highest inflation rates.
A currency devaluation in January fueled inflation as
Argentine businesses and merchants raised prices to adjust to
the new exchange rate.
Private economists say Argentina's inflation rate may exceed
30 percent in 2014, compared with about 25 percent last year.
Argentina's government is widely suspected by economists of
manipulating official inflation figures since 2007 for political
gain as well as to reduce payments on the country's
inflation-indexed debt.
The South American country revamped its consumer price index
this year in an effort to win back the trust of investors after
years of blatantly under-reporting inflation.
