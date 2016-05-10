By Walter Bianchi
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 10 Monthly inflation in
Argentina's main population center of Buenos Aires approached 7
percent in April, according to private estimates used as a
reference while the country suspends official data releases and
revamps its discredited statistics agency.
It would be the highest rate of inflation since the
country's 2001-02 financial meltdown that sparked riots in the
capital and threw millions of middle-class Argentines into
poverty.
The principal cause of the spike in consumer prices last
month was the lifting of energy and transportation subsidies in
the greater Buenos Aires region by the country's new President
Mauricio Macri.
"April inflation was the highest in 14 years, due to the
elimination of subsidies, which increased utility prices,"
Gabriel Zelpo, an economist at local consultancy Elypsis, said
on Tuesday. The firm estimates inflation for the month at 6.9
percent compared with 3.1 percent in March.
Other analysts consulted by Reuters estimated April
inflation at between 6 percent to 7 percent.
The government says the surge in consumer prices was
temporary but it forecasts inflation for full-year 2016 at 25
percent, a projection that many analysts call optimistic.
"May inflation will be half of what it was in April, when we
saw the impact of lifting the subsidies," Interior Minister
Rogelio Frigerio told local radio. "In June and July, we will be
at 2 percent."
Macri, elected in November on promises of improving investor
confidence in Latin America's No. 3 economy, has ordered a
revamp of the Indec statistics agency after years of issuing
economic indicators widely rejected as inaccurate by market
watchers.
In June, the government will unveil a new official consumer
price index.
Macri has loosened price controls along with ending utility
subsidies, moves that have hit the poor particularly hard.
He promises to bring monthly inflation down to near 1
percent in the second half of the year. His tactic of raising
interest rates while trimming public payrolls has slowed the
economy over the short term.
The opposition has staged protests, including a supermarket
boycott on Tuesday, but it currently lacks a leader to unify
those who disagree with Macri's fiscal policies.
Wall Street has praised Macri's policies as a much-needed
correction to years of government intervention and idiosyncratic
economic policy under his leftist predecessors.
"Inflation in the second half of the year will be lower,"
said local economist Orlando Ferreres. "You can explain this to
people, but that doesn't lessen the impact it is having on their
pocketbooks now."
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)