* Yerba mate tea a staple for Argentines rich and poor
* Officials vow tough action as prices surge
* Argentina has one of world's highest inflation rates
By Guido Nejamkis
BUENOS AIRES, April 26 Yerba mate tea sipped
through a metal straw is as Argentine as steak or tango, so a
surge in prices for the nation's favorite hot drink is proving
worrisome for President Cristina Fernandez.
Inflation in Latin America's No. 3 economy is already
running at up to 25 percent per year, according to independent
economists, one of the highest rates in the world.
Prices for the emblematic beverage, which is served in a
small-gourd-like cup, have skyrocketed in the last few weeks -
partly due to a severe drought that hit crops in the main
northern growing areas.
"What's happening with yerba prices is a disgrace, it's
simply criminal and we're going to shut down as many businesses
as we have to," Agriculture Minister Norberto Yauhar said this
week, lambasting speculation by retailers and middle-men.
Fernandez has shunned mainstream monetary and fiscal recipes
to tame years of high inflation, opting instead for cost-cutting
deals thrashed out by controversial price watchdog Guillermo
Moreno and export curbs on sensitive goods such as beef and
wheat.
Moreno's Domestic Commerce Secretariat has urged consumers
and retailers to call a hotline to report excessive prices, and
the president - currently on a protectionist mission to limit
imports - has warned local suppliers she will not shy away from
buying the tea abroad if necessary.
"I will not tolerate these ridiculous yerba prices,"
Fernandez said last week as she unveiled plans to renationalize
the country's biggest energy company YPF. "Not only do I have to
sort out oil, I have to sort out yerba too."
Yerba mate prices have jumped to almost 40 pesos ($9) per
kilo (2.2 pounds) in some supermarkets, despite government
regulations that say leading brands should sell for between 9
pesos and 16 pesos per kilo.
The tea is grown in the northern Argentine provinces of
Corrientes and Misiones. The governor of Misiones recently
blamed the spike in prices on the drought and the fact that many
farmers prefer to plant more lucrative soybeans nowadays.
Yerba is also produced in neighboring Paraguay and Brazil,
where it is also popular, sometimes served cold or mixed with
aromatic herbs.
Argentines rich and poor - from rubbish collectors in the
slums to office workers in downtown Buenos Aires - spend their
days slurping mate, which is pronounced 'mah-tay'.
The surge in prices of the traditional drink is bad news for
shoppers struggling with persistent high inflation even as
economic growth cools.
In April, inflation expectations over the next year were
steady at 30 percent for a second month after holding firm at 25
percent during the previous 12 months, according to the median
in a monthly poll by Torcuato Di Tella University.
That dwarfs official inflation data, which has been
discredited for years and puts annual price rises at just under
10 percent.
Out shopping in the middle-class Buenos Aires neighborhood
of Caballito, housewife Graciela Flores said soaring yerba costs
were more bad news for her weekly budget: "I'm paying double for
yerba now, but everything's going up a lot."