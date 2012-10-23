* Insurance reform follows similar move on bank lending
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez said on Monday insurers would have to invest
some of their funds in production and infrastructure projects as
she seeks to boost sluggish economic growth.
Latin America's No. 3 economy grew a sizzling 8.9 percent in
2011 but growth has slowed sharply this year due to sluggish
global conditions, slackening demand from top trade partner
Brazil, and the impact of surging costs at home.
Fernandez, who faces a crucial mid-term election test next
year, is embracing increasingly interventionist economic
policies as she seeks to sustain economic activity, which
analysts say is vulnerable to insufficient credit.
She said the insurance industry overhaul mirrored a similar
move announced in July that obliges banks to lend to local
businesses at favorable rates.
"This is about turning a new page on what has up until now
been the major destination of insurance company funds," the
left-leaning president said in a televised speech, describing
the measure as counter-cyclical.
As part of the shake-up, insurance companies will have to
lend a portion of their portfolio funds -- between 5 percent and
30 percent depending on their liquidity needs -- to medium- and
long-term production and infrastructure projects. Officials did
not immediately provide further details about what types of
projects would be included.
Fernandez said that should raise insurers' investments in
that sector of the economy to about 7 billion pesos ($1.5
billion) by May 2013, up from just 88 million pesos today.
Jorme Aimaretti, president of Argentina's UART insurers'
union, gave the measure a cautious welcome.
"As long as they're in solvent, reliable (projects) that fit
in with the flows that we have to return to our clients to cover
claims, we don't have any objections," he told Reuters.
A year ago, the government ordered insurance companies with
investments totaling $1.6 billion held outside the country to
bring the funds back within 50 days.
The president also said she would send a capital market
reform bill to Congress to make it easier for ordinary
Argentines to invest and give the country's CNV securities
regulator new powers including more control over credit ratings
agencies.
"We want to give the capital markets a new (regulatory)
framework so they're more transparent, more accessible and more
straight forward," she said, calling the ratings agencies a
"massive international swindle."
Argentina's economy minister accused credit ratings agencies
last week of releasing "terrorist" reports and acting like
"pirates" after Moody's Investors Service said Chaco province
defaulted last week when it paid dollar debts in pesos.
($1 = 4.7425 pesos)
(Reporting by Helen Popper, Maximilian Heath and Guido
Nejamkis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)