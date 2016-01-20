BUENOS AIRES Jan 20 Argentine billionaire
Eduardo Eurnekian plans to publicly list four units of his
Corporacion America holding company this year if his country's
government strikes a deal with U.S. creditors suing over unpaid
debt, the business magnate said on Wednesday.
Eurnekian, the 83-year-old founder and president of
Corporacion America, aims to take public his airport business,
energy firm Compania General de Combustibles, and
microchip-making business as well as his agri-industry unit.
Eurnekian said that a U.S. firm was overseeing the
preparations for a public offering and that each of the four
units was working with a different bank.
"We want (the listings) to go hand-in-hand with Argentina's
reintegration into global financial markets," Eurnekian said in
an interview.
Investor fears over a slowdown in China have roiled emerging
markets worldwide. Yet Argentina expects a wave of portfolio and
direct investments if President Mauricio Macri settles with the
U.S. funds and if reforms to liberalize the economy take root.
Argentina wanted to make its first offer to the funds led by
Paul Singer's Elliott Management this month, two weeks after
resuming direct talks. A deal would restore the country's access
to global credit markets, shunned since a 2001 economic crisis.
Asked if market conditions, which have seen a 15 percent
drop in the Thomson Reuters Latin America index,
were ripe for a public offering this year, Eurnekian said that
once a deal was reached "values will be better, conditions will
be ideal."
The son of Armenian immigrants, Eurnekian is ranked by
Forbes magazine as Argentina's second-wealthiest person behind
energy moguls Carlos and Alejandro Bulgheroni.
Corporacion America's annual turnover is close to $2
billion. More than half is generated by the business which
operates airports across Argentina as well as two in Brasilia
and Natal in Brazil and others in Italy, Peru and Ecuador.
Eurnekian said he would keep exploring investment
opportunities in Brazil, betting on a recovery in Latin
America's biggest economy and an increase in trade flows within
the regional Mercosur trade bloc.
Brazil's economy is suffering its worst recession in more
than a century while President Dilma Rousseff fends off an
impeachment process and a corruption scandal engulfs state-run
oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras.
South America was witnessing a shift toward more
business-friendly center-right politics, Eurnekian said, after
Macri's win in Argentina and the Venezuelan opposition's victory
in parliamentary elections last month.
"Companies have to expand beyond their borders. And that is
what we are doing today, it's what we're looking to do at the
very least in our most important partner, Brazil, and in other
areas like Peru and Ecuador," he said in his office, where
bubble-wrapped artwork lay stacked up in one corner.
Corporacion America holds a 33 percent stake in technology
firm Unitec Brazil, as well as owning microchip maker Unitec
Blue in Argentina.
Eurnekian last year paid $101 million to buy gas fields from
Petrobras Argentina and has expressed interest in
purchasing more of Petrobras's assets in Argentina as the oil
firm seeks to reduce debt and protect its cash.
Argentina's fixed price of $67 per barrel for locally
produced oil is offering energy firms some protection from the
global oil price rout.
"We're investing in conventional oil and in gas, because the
price of gas is much more competitive. In this respect, I
believe our assets are safe," said Eurnekian, who is also one of
Argentina's leading biodiesel producers.
