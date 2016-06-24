(Recasts; adds quotes, byline, Argentine markets))
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 24 Argentina's annualized rate of
inflation was likely 40 percent to 42 percent through May, but
should begin slowing in June with a return to growth also on the
horizon, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Friday.
Prat-Gay, who was appointed by President Mauricio Macri,
said in an address to investors in New York that the government
was "very confident in the second half of the year."
"Inflation will fall, the economy will bloom," he said.
A proponent of free markets, Macri was inaugurated in
December and moved quickly to begin dismantling the economic
controls favored by his predecessor, Cristina Fernandez.
Inflation in the country was propelled higher when Macri
lifted currency controls, allowing the Argentine peso
to devalue by 30 percent.
"We think the dirty work is mostly done," Prat-Gay said,
calling Macri "very brave" to spend his political capital with
unpopular economic austerity measures.
Monthly consumer prices rose 4.2 percent in May, the Indec
statistics agency said last week, and Prat-Gay said inflation
would slow to 2 percent to 2.5 percent in June.
May was the first month for which official inflation data
was published since Macri took office, though annual figures
were not released.
Prat-Gay also said the upset caused by Brexit, Britain's
vote on Thursday to exit from the European Union, came at a time
of increasing stability in Argentina.
"It seems to us that (Brexit) is more an issue of
distortions or disruptions around the developed world than it is
in our region, or in particular Argentina," Prat-Gay said.
"We don't want to get too carried away in saying that
Argentina is a beacon of stability, but that is probably one way
of looking at it," he added.
Argentine stocks were down 3.6 percent on Friday
while the currency weakened 2.2 percent against the dollar.
Prat-Gay said Argentina needs investment to restore growth.
The country's corporate debt to gross domestic product ratio is
around 15 percent, less than around 60 percent in most of Latin
America. The investment to GDP ratio is also low at less than 20
percent, he said.
"This is an economy that has ceased to invest over the last
five years. Once we get the investment engine started again,
that will create a boom," he said.
Still, Prat-Gay said risks included an ongoing recession in
Brazil, which would knock 1 percent to 1.5 percent off of
Argentina's gross domestic product.
"Brazil is the different between growing and not growing for
the first year of our administration. It's really critical," he
said.
