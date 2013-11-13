By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 13 Argentina's next leader
will likely try to end interventionist policies that scare off
investment, although any reform effort is sure to hit a wall
when it comes to cutting popular subsidies that also distort the
economy.
Global oil companies, eager to tap Argentina's vast Vaca
Muerta shale reserves, took notice last month when allies of
President Cristina Fernandez got thumped in the midterm
congressional election.
The result set the stage for a market-friendly candidate to
win the presidency in 2015 and raised expectations that the
country might become safer for foreign capital after a decade of
nationalizations and heavy-handed currency controls.
The question is whether Argentina's next leader can do enough
to trigger the tens of billions of dollars in foreign investment
needed to exploit Vaca Muerta (Dead Cow) and put an end to
expensive energy imports.
"Any change in direction toward a more investment-friendly
environment would increase interest. But the devil is in the
details of which policies can be reformed," said an official at
a top global oil company, who described Vaca Muerta as a "very
enticing formation."
"Every oil company has a different threshold in terms of the
risk they'll be willing to take," added the official, who asked
not to be named.
Fernandez has not chosen a successor to run when her second
term ends in two years, her coattails cut short by 25 percent
inflation and an unpopular ban on buying dollars, the currency
of choice for savers seeking shelter from the wobbly local peso.
The midterm threw the October 2015 presidential election
wide open by slamming the door on Fernandez's chances of
clinching a change in the constitution to allow her to run for a
third term, as had been proposed by her allies in Congress.
The market has already caught an intoxicating whiff of
change. Since the August midterm primary showed Fernandez losing
influence, the Merval stock index has leaped 48 percent.
Yet even Fernandez's most free-market-oriented opponents
shudder to think of the political consequences of ending energy
subsidies that voters have come to rely on as a buffer against
soaring consumer prices.
"Whoever wins will have to make a lot of populist promises.
They won't have the political leeway to hike prices of things
that are subsidized or price controlled. So you will have a
continuation of the inefficiencies that you see now," said Karen
Hooper, an analyst with the U.S.-based Stratfor consultancy.
Re-elected in 2011 on promises of deepening the government's
role in the economy, Fernandez has clamped down on access to
U.S. dollars in a bid to halt capital flight, erected import
barriers that make it hard for businesses to get needed inputs
and stopped foreign-owned businesses from repatriating profits.
Central bank reserves have sunk 24 percent to $33 billion so
far in 2013. Shunned by the global bond market, Fernandez uses
the bank to pay government debts, finance the Treasury and prop
up an overvalued currency.
The peso's official rate is about six to the greenback while
the black market rate is reaching toward 10 units per dollar.
POLITICAL SUICIDE
Sergio Massa, mayor of the Buenos Aires suburb of Tigre, is
an up and coming opposition leader who says he wants to reduce
inflation as well as the interventionist policies that have hurt
farm profits in the world's No. 3 soybean and corn exporter.
His economic team is headed by former cabinet ministers who
are strong critics of Fernandez's economic populism.
Another possible candidate is Buenos Aires governor Daniel
Scioli. Officially, he is a Fernandez ally, but business sees
him as far preferable to the incumbent.
Despite their pro-market stance, it would be political
suicide for either to suggest cutting back popular subsidies
that are partly blamed for high inflation.
Should either of them win the presidency, they would be more
likely to take on unpopular currency controls and interventions
in grains markets - such as corn and wheat export curbs and high
soybean export taxes - that are hated by Argentina's farmers.
That could be enough to reassure foreign firms and investors
that the political tide is turning away from populism.
KEEPING "DEAD COW" ALIVE
Argentina needs help to complete its five-year, $35 billion
investment program in the untapped Vaca Muerta shale formation
that lies under the country's windswept Patagonian plains.
Investors have been scared off after Fernandez seized oil
company YPF, accusing its former parent, Spain's
Repsol, of underproduction.
Argentina's oil and natural gas output has declined since
2006 while families continue to enjoy subsidized energy, turning
the country into a net oil and gas importer.
YPF estimates Vaca Muerta contains 661 billion barrels of oil
and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, making it one of
the biggest shale reserves in the Western Hemisphere.
Investment in the formation has however come very slowly.
Dow Chemical Co has signed on to invest up to $120
million in 16 Vaca Muerta gas wells and oil giant Chevron Corp
has agreed to invest $1.24 billion in the formation.
To clinch the deals, Argentina has allowed the companies to
export tax free up to 20 percent of what they produce. Export
revenue of companies that invest at least $1 billion over five
years are exempt from government foreign exchange controls.
Despite these signs of flexibility, Argentina remains a high
risk investment. Fernandez, sidelined since early October by a
cerebral hematoma, may yet find a second wind allowing her to
exert more influence than expected over contest to succeed her.
"The two year transition ahead will be plagued with
uncertainties," said Ignacio Labaqui, a local analyst with the
Medley Global Advisors emerging markets consultancy in New York.
(Additional reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz, editing by
Caroline Stauffer and Andrew Hay)
(Additional reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz, editing by
Caroline Stauffer and Andrew Hay)