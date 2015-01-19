Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman speaks during a meeting with journalist at his office in Buenos Aires May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files

BUENOS AIRES The Argentine prosecutor who accused President Cristina Fernandez of orchestrating a cover-up in the investigation of Iran over the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center has been found dead, authorities said on Monday.

Alberto Nisman, who had been delving into the blast at the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people, said last Wednesday that Fernandez had opened a secret back channel to a group of Iranians suspected of planting the bomb.

He had said the scheme intended to clear the suspects so Argentina could start swapping grains for much-needed oil from Iran.

Ambito Financiero and other Argentine dailies reported that Nisman was found dead minutes before midnight on Sunday in his bathtub in his flat in the luxurious Buenos Aires district of Puerto Madero.

"Dr Nisman has died, we are investigating the cause of the death. In the coming days we will determine the cause of death with an autopsy. We found a weapon," prosecutor Viviana Fein told journalists gathered at the scene in the early hours.

"I ask for seriousness, I ask for prudence." Lawmaker Patricia Bullrich told television channel TN that members of parliament would meet on Monday morning to discuss the situation. Nisman had been due to take part in a closed-door hearing in Congress on Monday to explain his accusations against the president.

The judge handling the case of the 1994 bombing criticised Nisman late last week for taking it upon himself to "initiate an investigation without judicial control" and said the evidence he put forth was flawed.

Argentine Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich had said Nisman's allegations were "crazy, absurd, illogical, irrational, ridiculous, unconstitutional".

Argentine courts have accused Iran of sponsoring the 1994 bombing, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.

In 2013, Fernandez tried to form a "truth commission" with Iran to jointly investigate. She said at the time that the pact would reactivate the inquiry, but Israel and Jewish groups said the move threatened to derail criminal prosecution of the case.

The truth commission pact was later struck down by an Argentine court.

Nisman had said the commission was intended to help get Interpol arrest warrants dropped against five Iranian suspects as a step toward normalizing bilateral relations.

