* US, Japan, EU accuse Argentina of illegally blocking
imports
* USTR says "protectionist measures" affect billions of
dollars of U.S. exports
* WTO disputes total 18 so far in 2012, more than double
2011
* Argentina has 60 days to settle dispute or face
adjudication at WTO
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Aug 21 The United States and Japan
launched complaints against Argentina at the World Trade
Organization (WTO) on Tuesday, alleging that its import
licensing rules discriminate against foreign goods.
"Argentina's protectionist measures adversely affect a broad
segment of U.S. industry, which exports billions of dollars in
goods each year to Argentina. These exports support jobs and
businesses here at home," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk
said in an emailed statement.
"The Obama Administration insists that all of our trading
partners play by the rules and uphold their WTO obligations so
that American workers receive the benefits negotiated in our
agreements."
The two complaints follow similar litigation brought by the
European Union in May.
More than 20 WTO members have voiced criticisms of
Argentina's rules, contributing to a sharp worsening of its
international trade relationships since President Cristina
Fernandez decided to seize control of oil firm YPF from its
parent, Spain's Repsol, in April.
The U.S. and Japanese complaints both allege that
Argentina's rules are unjustified by the WTO rulebook.
The European Union had made the same point, adding that the
licensing rules "instead aimed at advancing the Argentinean
Government's stated policies of re-industrialization, import
substitution and elimination of trade balance deficits".
WTO members have the right to ask importers to apply for an
import licence, but they are supposed to grant them
automatically. In Argentina, however, many licences labelled
"automatic" suffer long delays, according to the European
Commission.
EU and U.S. officials say Argentina's rules have effectively
restricted all imports since its procedures were tightened in
February 2012.
Fernandez won a landslide re-election last year on promises
of increasing the government's role in the economy, despite
complaints from investors that her policies were protectionist
and made it difficult to import products necessary to keep local
businesses running.
Latin America's No. 3 economy relies heavily on a robust
trade surplus, which is used to help fatten central bank foreign
reserves tapped to pay government debt. The government has also
moved to curb imports to protect local jobs.
It has also been criticised for a policy of "trade
balancing", which forces an importer to guarantee an equal value
of exports, saddling a car producer, for example, with a duty to
ship a large amount of rice out of the country in return for a
consignment of vehicle components.
"Argentina may claim that companies enter into these
arrangements voluntarily, but many of the (WTO) members
supporting this statement share concerns that it may be
operating otherwise," U.S. Ambassador to the WTO Michael Punke
said in March, in a statement backed by 13 WTO members.
DISPUTES ON THE RISE
Fernandez hit back at the earlier EU complaint by saying EU
import duties sometimes amounted to more than the value of the
product. Argentina has also accused developed countries of
abusing trade rules to try to keep developing countries down.
"We have a policy that protects our work, our businesses,
our economy," Fernandez said in May. "It's as if this is
considered legal protectionism when it is done by developed
countries and populist protectionism when it is done by emerging
countries."
Notification of the two new complaints comes a day after
Argentina hit the EU with a separate WTO complaint, alleging
discriminatory treatment by Spain against Argentine shipments of
biodiesel.
These bring the number of trade disputes launched at the WTO
so far this year to 18, already more than double the eight that
were filed last year.
Argentina is the second nation to be hit by a triple
complaint by Japan, the EU and the United States this year. On
March 13, the three joined forces to hit China with a trade suit
over exports of rare earths and other metals.
Argentina now has 60 days to satisfy Japan and the United
States that its rules comply with WTO rules or face a possible
escalation of the dispute. Afterwards, the complainants can ask
the WTO to adjudicate, which could end in Argentina being forced
to repeal any laws found to contravene WTO rules.
The European Union has not said whether it will ask the WTO
to set up an adjudication panel on its dispute with Argentina.