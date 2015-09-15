Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner cast her vote at a polling station in Rio Gallegos, August 9, 2015 in this handout photo provided by Argentine Presidency. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout via Reuters

BUENOS AIRES A 97-year-old Argentine Supreme Court judge who has clashed with the government over his ability to do his job presented his resignation on Tuesday, but it will only take effect the day after President Cristina Fernandez leaves office.

Earlier this year, Fernandez's government questioned Carlos Fayt's ability to continue in his post, with senior officials calling for medical tests to evaluate his mental and physical health.

Fayt insisted he was in good health and government opponents accused Fernandez's administration of seeking to replace him with a judge more sympathetic to it, amid a raft of high profile graft investigations and accusations of political interference in the judiciary.

"I have the pleasure of addressing myself to the president of the republic for the purpose of presenting my resignation," Fayt said in a letter published by the Argentine Judicial Information Center.

He said he would step down on Dec. 11, the day after Fernandez.

Presidential elections take place in October but Fernandez is constitutionally barred from a third term in office.

"It seems like a message from Fayt to the president, saying he will stay until Dec. 11 because he implicitly sees himself as a sort of guarantor of the independence of the judiciary," said Ignacio Labaqui, a political analyst with Medley Global Advisors.

