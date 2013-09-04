BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 An Argentine judge on
Wednesday extended the suspension of an order to evict LATAM
Airlines Group SA's LAN Argentina unit from its hangar
at the Buenos Aires city airport.
The decision will allow LAN Argentina to carry on using
maintenance facilities at Aeroparque after airport authorities
last month gave the unit 10 days to vacate because it was not a
state airline, a move that LAN said would put its Argentine
domestic operations at risk.
Federal judge Liliana Heiland ordered state airport
regulator ORSNA "to abstain" from evicting LAN until a final
decision is issued.
There is no time frame for when a decision will be made on
the high-profile case, which has sparked tensions between
neighbors Argentina and Chile, where LATAM Airlines is based.
Latin America's largest airline was formed in a merger last
year of Chile's flagship LAN and Brazil's TAM. LAN Argentina is
the main competitor of Argentina's flagship carrier, Aerolineas
Argentinas, which was nationalized in 2008.