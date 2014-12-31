(Inserts space in first paragraph "notoriously spoiled")
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 31 Argentina's dollar reserves
and the country's notoriously spoiled lapdogs will both be
flying high as 2015 gets underway, according to President
Cristina Fernandez, even if the economy remains a mess.
The two-term leader focused her year end statement on her
Toy Poodle, Lolita, and the fact that recent government efforts
to reverse a decline in reserves had worked.
On the president's Facebook page [tinyurl.com/mj7mn6t
], the white-furred pooch sits prettily in the arms of Fernandez
as they fly off on presidential plane Tango 01 for a New Year's
break in Patagonia. In January she said passengers on
state-owned Aerolineas Argentinas, the country's largest
carrier, will also be allowed to bring small pets on board.
"Careful! I said only small pets," the post says. "Don't try
to board with a 50 kilo mastiff. Lolita only weighs two kilos."
The post got more than 36,000 'likes'. Lapdogs are a status
symbol in Argentina, dressed sometimes in fitted sweaters
emblazoned with colors of their owners' favorite soccer club.
"And oh yes, I almost forgot, we've come to $31.4 billion in
central bank reserves," the post goes on, marking a 2.7 percent
rise during the year.
Wall Street had predicted a reserves crisis when Argentina
entered its latest round of defaults in July.
"Remember the newspaper headlines announcing a drop in
reserves and all the other catastrophes that were forecast for
the end of this year?"
Fernandez, in a wheel chair after recently fracturing her
ankle, accuses local media of unfair criticism.
The 61-year-old leader is battling a group of hedge funds
that have won court orders demanding Argentina pay back
defaulted bonds at 100 cents on the dollar. But she insists they
will get the same steep reduction in terms offered in the
country's previous restructurings.
The central bank built up its dollar reserves to keep
Fernandez from being forced into a deal with the funds.
The economy is meanwhile contracting and the government says
inflation is at 24 percent while private analysts put it at as
high as 40 percent.
"Some day will we see headlines about the accomplishments of
our country ?" Fernandez asks. "In a wheelchair and with two and
a half million front page headlines against our country, we are
going to keep working."
The next president will be elected in October, so Lolita
should make the most of the time she has left to enjoy the
spacious Tango 01. Fernandez is constitutionally barred from
running for a third term.
