(Recasts with change of airline policy)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 31 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez chose an unexpected theme for her year-end
message to the country: a change in policy at the state-run
airline to allow passengers to carry their already
notoriously-pampered lapdogs with them on flights.
Punctuated by photographs on her Facebook page of the
two-term leader sitting on presidential plane Tango 01 with her
Toy Poodle Lolita, Fernandez said the perk will be shared by
travelers on Aerolineas Argentinas, the country's main carrier,
starting in mid January. [tinyurl.com/mj7mn6t]
"Careful! I said only small pets," the post says. "Don't try
to board with a 50 kilo mastiff. Lolita only weighs two kilos."
Hand-held pooches ranging from Shih Tzu's to Pugs are a
common sight at outdoor cafes and on the wide avenues of Buenos
Aires, which is known as the Paris of South America for its
European layout and architecture.
Lapdogs are a status symbol in Argentina, dressed sometimes
in fitted sweaters emblazoned with colors of their owners'
favorite soccer club. Fernandez's dog post got more than 36,000
'likes'.
What Argentines are less keen on, and what got no mention in
Fernandez's message, was the country's double-digit inflation
and contracting gross domestic product.
Her successor will inherit a pet-friendly airline policy but
an economy left in deep trouble by repeated sovereign debt
defaults and heavy-handed trade and currency controls.
As an afterthought, Fernandez said central bank cash
reserves rose 2.7 percent in 2014, which could keep her from
being forced into an unpalatable deal with hedge funds suing
over defaulted bonds.
"Oh yes, I almost forgot, we've come to $31.4 billion in
central bank reserves," the post says.
The next president will be elected in October, so Lolita
better make the most of the time she has left to enjoy the
spacious Tango 01. Fernandez is constitutionally barred from
seeking a third consecutive term.
(Edited by Richard Lough and Andrew Hay)