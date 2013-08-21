* Argentina orders LATAM to vacate Buenos Aires hangar
* Regional carrier says being targeted in Argentina
SANTIAGO Aug 21 Latin America's LATAM Airlines
Group SA said on Wednesday it is weighing legal action
after Argentine authorities ordered the carrier to vacate its
hangar at Buenos Aires' Aeroparque airport within 10 calendar
days.
The decision is "illegitimate" and part of a wider set of
actions against the region's largest carrier in Argentina, said
Roberto Alvo, vice president for strategic planning and
development.
LATAM's local subsidiary is state-owned Aerolinas
Argentinas' main competitor. Interventionist policies have
flourished under Argentine leader Cristina Fernandez,
frustrating many businesses operating in the South American
country.
"This is not an isolated action, but rather one that seems
to be in line with an increasing level of actions against us and
damaging our operations in Argentina," Alvo said during a
conference call to discuss earnings.
Argentine officials did not respond to request for comment.
The decision, handed down by Argentina's National Airport
Agency on Tuesday night, only affects domestic flights out of
the Aeroparque airport, Alvo added.
"Even though it's early to evaluate the impact of the
measure, we believe the decision is illegitimate and we will
evaluate taking every legal action necessary to (uphold) our
contract and our rights to full and complete effectiveness," he
said.
The carrier has already faced issues in Argentina this year.
State company Intercargo stopped providing services to the
carrier for a few days in May, briefly forcing LATAM to halt all
of its flights in the country.