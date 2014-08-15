BUENOS AIRES Aug 14 Argentina's government will
use an anti-terrorism law for the first time to seek criminal
charges against a U.S.-based international printing firm which
closed its Argentine plant without warning, the president said
on Thursday.
Several hundred workers were left jobless when RR Donnelly
abruptly filed for bankruptcy and shut down its printing presses
on the outskirts of the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.
"We are facing a real case of fraudulent behavior and an
attempt to intimidate the population," Cristina Fernandez, the
South American country's populist leader, said in a speech at
Government House.
There was no immediate reaction from the company on its
website.
Fernandez said the printing firm had ties to foreign
investors whose decade-long debt battle against Argentina in the
U.S. courts led Argentina to default on its debt last month for
the second time in 12 years.
Argentina enacted its anti-terrorism law in 2011 but has not
applied it until now.
