BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
BUENOS AIRES May 2 Shares of Argentina's top lemon exporter San Miguel opened 6.44 percent higher on Tuesday, the day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said a ruling to allow lemon imports would take effect this month.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Pabe-Re Llc purchased from Gk Bluefields, Mm Aoyama building which, since 2015, has been leased by Prada Japan, an indirect unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)