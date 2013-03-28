* Gets up to 14 cargoes for May-September delivery
* Pays about $16/mmBtu for supply
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, March 28 Argentina's bid to secure
liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies for winter resulted in
deals for at the most 14 shipments versus a target of 24, and
means it will need to issue further tenders, traders said.
State-run energy giant YPF launched a tender earlier this
month for 24 cargoes for delivery in May through September but,
as in previous ones, disputes over price and scarce supplies
limited its options.
YPF, which rejected offers from some of the 16 companies
that participated in the tender, secured 10-14 shipments priced
at between $15.50 and $16.50 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu), some of the successful tender participants said.
Among the suppliers were BP, Shell, Gazprom
, Excelerate, Statoil and Petronas
, the sources said, with deliveries spread out fairly
evenly between the various parties.
"Argentina re-tendered for prompt cargoes after failing to
secure all of its 2013 requirement in a tender launched at the
end of last year," said a source from a trade house whose tender
offer was rejected.
YPF declined to comment.
The country's record LNG import requirement for this year
aims to offset falling domestic supplies amid surging demand.
Latin America's No. 3 economy launched a tender in December
to import a record 83 cargoes for 2013, up slightly from the
previous year, but only managed to secure around 51 cargoes in
its first attempt.
A second tender was launched in January but like the first
it coincided with rebounding global as well as regional demand.
Even with the latest tender, Argentina is still around 15
cargoes short of its target of 83 for the year, traders said.
Argentina's two LNG import terminals are Bahia Blanca, 400
miles south of Buenos Aires, and Escobar on the Parana River.
The country, which has seen its energy bills spike in recent
years due to surging demand and stagnant domestic production,
spooked investors after nationalising YPF in 2012 in a bid to
reassert control over energy production.
(Additional reporting by Karina Grazina in Buenos Aires;
editing by James Jukwey)