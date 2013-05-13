LONDON May 13 Argentina has secured a total of
three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery this year
from oil major BP, Norway's Statoil and U.S.
bank Morgan Stanley, trade sources said.
Latin America's No. 3 economy has struggled to source its
record LNG requirement of 83 cargoes for this year as it tries
to offset falling domestic supplies amid surging demand.
In its latest tender launched in April, state-run oil
company YPF asked global suppliers to submit offers for seven
cargoes to be delivered for the rest of the year. It has only
been able to secure three of these.
"Argentina will pay around $16/mmBtu (million British
thermal units) per cargo, plus or minus about 20 cents," one
trade source said.
Argentina this month paid Gazprom $16.25-$16.50/mmBtu for a
cargo from Egypt, according to data from energy consultancy
Waterborne.
A recent slump in LNG demand from top global buyer Japan has
shifted the spotlight from Asia to major Latin American
economies Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, which are seeking to
avert energy shortages by increasing imports.