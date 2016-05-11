LONDON May 11 Argentina's YPF has launched a tender to buy nine liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery from June to August, trade sources said.

This is the second tender for nine cargoes in recent weeks from Argentina after YPF did not purchase any in the first tender.

The deadline for the tender is May 17, with an award due on May 18, one source said. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Jason Neely)