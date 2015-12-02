BUENOS AIRES Dec 2 Argentina's President-elect Mauricio Macri said on Wednesday that remaining high-level personnel decisions will be settled in a matter of hours, as pressure mounted on central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli to step down.

Vanoli, appointed by outgoing leftist President Cristina Fernandez, was set to speak to the press at 1 p.m. (1600 GMT).

He has jousted in the media with center-right Macri over his management of Argentina's currency. The peso under current policy is supported by central bank interventions.

Most of Macri's cabinet has been named, with Vanoli and the future leadership of the central bank hanging as a big question before Macri becomes president of Argentina on Dec. 10.

Macri has said he would like to have economist and congressman Federico Sturzenegger at the helm of the central bank.

"The positions that remain unfilled will be resolved over the hours ahead," Macri told reporters.

Macri has called on Vanoli to step down in order to clear the way for his policy of allowing the peso to devalue.

Congress would have to ratify the appointment of the next central bank chief. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Grant McCool)