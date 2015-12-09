(New throughout, with quotes from resignation letter)
By Jorge Otaola
BUENOS AIRES Dec 9 Argentine central bank chief
Alejandro Vanoli resigned on Wednesday, opening the way for
President-elect Mauricio Macri to press ahead with plans to
unwind capital controls and unify the exchange rate.
Macri's promise to liberalize Latin America's third biggest
economy set him on a collision course with Vanoli, a trusted
ally of the South American country's outgoing leftist leader,
Cristina Fernandez, who believes in heavy state controls.
Macri urged Vanoli to quit immediately after he won the Nov.
22 run-off election, saying he would install respected economist
and congressman Federico Sturzenegger once Vanoli vacated the
seat.
A central bank source said Fernandez's government had
pressured Vanoli to delay because it did not want to do the
incoming government a favor. Vanoli's mandate had been due to
end in 2019.
Vanoli had criticized Macri's plans to lift capital
controls, warning a sharp devaluation would follow. In his
resignation letter to Fernandez, Vanoli said previous
devaluations in Argentina had led to recession, spiraling
inflation and a rise in unemployment.
"An abrupt currency devaluation is not a path the nation's
economy should follow," Vanoli wrote in the six-page letter. "If
the president-elect forces a violent devaluation, it will only
be because of his policy decisions."
During campaigning, Macri countered similar barbs from
Fernandez' Front for Victory party by pointing to the steady
weakening of the peso during her eight years in power.
The official exchange rate, which is tightly
managed by the central bank, fell almost 70 percent from 2007 to
2015, due largely to a dollar crunch caused by Argentina's
banishment from global credit markets and a slump in commodity
prices.
Fernandez imposed tough capital controls and import
restrictions in 2011 to defend the central bank's dwindling
reserves and prop up the peso. Her opponents say they fuel a
black market that indicates the peso should be even weaker.
Currency traders said the resignation was expected, and
would not impact financial markets.
Macri vows to let the peso float under the bank's
supervision, saying dollar inflows into an economy open to
investors will keep the peso on a sustainable footing.
Currency reform can probably only begin once a new bank
president takes office and it is clear there will be a
sufficient supply of dollars, Macri's nominee for finance
minister said over the weekend.
