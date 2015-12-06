BUENOS AIRES Dec 6 Argentina's incoming finance
minister, Alfonso Prat-Gay, will aim to lift currency controls
and unify the country's multi-tiered exchange rate from Dec. 14,
a few days after the new government assumes power, Prat-Gay told
local media Sunday.
"If we can do it the 14th, we'll do it the 14th, and if not,
we'll do it once we see the right conditions," Prat-Gay was
quoted saying in local dailies La Nacion, Perfil and Clarin.
President-elect Mauricio Macri picked Prat-Gay, a former JP
Morgan executive and ex-central bank chief, to help him end more
than a decade of free-spending populism that has hobbled growth
and stoked inflation in Latin America's third largest economy.
Prat-Gay said he would only be able to start dismantling
years of restrictions on dollar purchases after a new central
bank president assumes power.
"Lifting currency controls with current (central bank)
authorities would be very hard," Prat-Gay was quoted saying.
Macri plans to name former Buenos Aires city bank chief
Federico Sturzenegger as the new head of the central bank after
leftist president Cristina Fernandez's term ends on Dec. 10.
Macri has called the current central bank president,
Alejandro Vanoli, to step down to make way for currency
devaluation to spur exports and halt the drain on central bank
reserves used to prop up the peso. Vanoli has said he may resign
in coming days.
Prat-Gay also said that he hopes to make an announcement
soon on a new source of hard currency that will help the central
bank restore its dwindling reserves.
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing
by Mark Potter)