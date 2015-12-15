By Jorge Otaola
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 15 Argentina's central bank
has clinched deals with its trading exchanges to limit its
losses on controversial U.S. dollar futures contracts once it
starts devaluing the peso, a senior source at the monetary
authority told Reuters on Tuesday.
The new government, which took office last week, has accused
the former leadership of the bank of selling the derivatives at
below market rates. Prosecutors are investigating those claims.
Under new chief Federico Sturzenegger, the central bank had
been considering not even recognizing those contracts. Instead
it struck a deal with exchanges to raise the rates in the
original contracts, according to the source.
This would limit the monetary authority's losses and the
gains of the private sector, which endorsed the deal.
"The negotiations were hard because everyone defended their
own interests," said the source, who asked not to be named.
Former central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli sold March
contracts at 10.65 to 10.80 pesos per U.S. dollar while these
were trading around 15 pesos in New York. Vanoli quit last week
under pressure from Macri.
On Monday Macri had said he would start this week lifting
the restrictions to access to U.S. dollars that were imposed by
Fernandez. He has not specified the speed at which he will lift
the restrictions, known collectively as the "cepo".
Freeing up capital controls will likely weaken the peso.
Local market sources say they expect the official peso rate
would weaken to around 13.5 to 15 to the greenback,
versus the current rate of 9.8 per dollar.
Such a significant devaluation move would cost the central
bank more than $7 billion in foreign reserves if it were to
respect the original dollar futures contracts. Some analysts
estimate its net reserves simply would not be enough to cover
that cost.
"The new team has closed deals in which everyone had to give
a little, but with the knowledge that it's what's best for
credibility and confidence in this new chapter of the economy,"
said the central bank source.
The peso's black market rate was at about 14.5 to the U.S.
dollar on Tuesday. Macri has said repeatedly he wants the black
market and the official rates to converge.
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Sarah Marsh)