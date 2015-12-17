(Adds confirmation of currency swap by central bank)
By Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 16 Argentina said on Wednesday
it was lifting its currency controls and would allow the peso to
float when markets open, setting the stage for a sharp
devaluation, following vows by new President Mauricio Macri for
reforms to spur economic growth.
Macri, a free-markets advocate who took office last week,
wants to boost exports and regain investor trust in Latin
America's third largest economy, damaged by heavy state
intervention and a lack of trustworthy official data.
Argentina's previous leader, Peronist Cristina Fernandez,
used central bank reserves to prop up the peso while restricting
access to the artificially inflated rate, spawning a currency
black market.
"He who wants to import will be able to do so, and he who
wants to buy dollars will be able to buy them," Finance Minister
Alfonso Prat-Gay said.
Farmers in Argentina, a grains-exporting powerhouse, have
been waiting for the peso to weaken before selling stockpiles of
soybeans. Manufacturers have argued for controls to be lifted so
they can import crucial parts for production.
Local and foreign investors, meanwhile, might be inspired to
bring money back to the country if Macri's reforms succeed in
reducing imbalances in the economy in the long-run.
Asked what he expected the exchange rate to be when markets
open, Prat-Gay said there was "no magic number."
However, the most realistic level at the moment was the
blue-chip swap rate, used to buy Argentine assets traded abroad.
That rate is currently around 14.2 pesos per dollar, compared
with the official exchange rate of 9.8275, implying a
devaluation of around 30 percent.
"Let's see what happens tomorrow. The policy will be what
economists call a 'dirty float'," Prat-Gay said. "There will be
fluctuations in the exchange rate but there will also be a
central bank with the necessary tools to buy if the currency
weakens too much or sell if it strengthens too much."
Jorge Mariscal, chief investment officer for emerging
markets at UBS Wealth Management in New York, said it was
positive to see the new government immediately tackling the
currency issue.
"The exchange rate was very important because it will
eliminate all the distortions that were in the market," he said.
Mariscal said there was a chance the peso could weaken more
than 30 percent at the start, "but there is also a significant
chance that it comes back rather quickly."
"There is a lot of Argentine money outside waiting to come
back once the new team builds some credibility," he said.
A Reuters poll of analysts released earlier this month
predicted Macri's policies would spell stronger growth in the
medium term after causing short-term pain. The devaluation is
seen fueling inflation that private economists already estimate
around 25 percent and thereby hurting private consumption.
The median forecast was for 3.5 percent growth in 2017 after
a 0.5 percent contraction in 2016.
ENOUGH DOLLARS TO GO AROUND?
In order to ensure there are enough dollars to go around,
Argentina was securing various sources of financing and expected
inflows of $15 billion to $25 billion over the coming month,
Prat-Gay told reporters.
A few hours after his news conference, the central bank
announced it had converted Chinese yuan from its currency
swap with China for $3.1 billion of dollars to bolster its
foreign reserves.
Prat-Gay said he also expected the bank to reach a deal with
foreign banks within 10 days for a credit line worth more than
$5 billion. Last week, a banking source told Reuters that
Argentina was in talks over a loan with HSBC, JPMorgan
Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank
and Citigroup Inc.
Argentina has been restricted from accessing international
capital markets for years by a long-running legal battle with
creditors over unpaid debt that Macri has promised to settle
later in tough negotiations.
The South American country has also sealed a deal with
grains exporters to liquidate $400 million of produce per day
over the next few weeks, Prat-Gay said.
Alejo Costa, chief strategist at local investment bank
Puente, said the new government's policy move was bold and had
good chances of succeeding.
"He sent the correct message, that they have the strength to
defend the currency at certain levels, and conveyed the
confidence needed to anchor expectations," Costa said.
