By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 17 Argentina's peso was
expected to weaken by about 30 percent when markets open on
Thursday after the country's new government announced a slew of
free-market reforms, including the floating of the currency.
The changes outlined on Wednesday by Finance Minister
Alfonso Prat-Gay ditched the controls that the previous
administration had put on the currency. But average Argentines
could feel the brunt of higher inflation before the new policies
achieve their goal of revitalizing the economy.
The announcements pave the way for a devaluation of the
official peso exchange rate, which will float within a moving
band. The opposition, loyal to Cristina Fernandez, who left the
presidency last week, warned the devaluation would dilute wages.
Indeed, the government will have to convince union leaders
that a lower dollar salary might not mean a lower real salary.
Unions were already ready to demand raises in line with
inflation that is estimated at above 20 percent.
Wall Street generally agreed that Prat-Gay's reforms were
needed to reduce distortions in the economy after years of the
central bank's strict control of the exchange rate.
"The benefits, however, may not materialize until well into
next year," Capital Economics said in a note to clients.
Prat-Gay said the exchange rate could be "close to" 14.2
pesos to the dollar, meaning a devaluation of about 30 percent.
"Our sense is that the authorities will allow the currency to
fall to around this level quickly," Capital Economics said.
Starting on Thursday, Argentines will have full access to
U.S. dollars, regardless the motive of the transaction. It is a
return to the same policy that prevailed before Fernandez
implemented capital controls in 2011.
Considering the pent-up demand for greenbacks, economists
said the exchange rate might overshoot the expected range.
Fernandez imposed protectionist measures, including heavy
trade and currency controls, as part of her efforts to cut
foreign indebtedness, strengthen the social safety net and
bolster local industry. She left the nation with double-digit
inflation, a yawning fiscal deficit and thin dollar reserves.
Mauricio Macri, a proponent of free markets and former mayor
of Buenos Aires, won the presidency last month against a
candidate from Fernandez's party. He promised that the
devaluation will help jumpstart the economy by spurring exports.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)