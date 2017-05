BUENOS AIRES New President Mauricio Macri said on Monday he was abolishing Argentina's export tax on industrial goods, as part of a surge of policy measures during his first week in office designed to kickstart the stagnant economy.

"From today, there will no longer be export taxes on industrial goods in Argentina," Macri told a reunion of the UIA industrial association.

Macri, an advocate of free markets, took office last Thursday ending 12 years of Peronist rule.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Bernard Orr)