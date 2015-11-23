LONDON Nov 23 The Frankfurt-listed American Depository Receipt of Argentina's Grupo Financiero Galicia jumped 6.28 percent on Monday after conservative opposition challenger Mauricio Macri won the presidential poll.

The ADR of the leading Argentine banking conglomerate

hit a record high of 26.93 euros.

With counting nearly completed, Macri won 51.5 percent of the vote, kicking the ruling Peronist movement out of power with a promise to liberalize the economy. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever)