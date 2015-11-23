TLG targets doubling size of the company after WCM deal - execs
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
LONDON Nov 23 The Frankfurt-listed American Depository Receipt of Argentina's Grupo Financiero Galicia jumped 6.28 percent on Monday after conservative opposition challenger Mauricio Macri won the presidential poll.
The ADR of the leading Argentine banking conglomerate
hit a record high of 26.93 euros.
With counting nearly completed, Macri won 51.5 percent of the vote, kicking the ruling Peronist movement out of power with a promise to liberalize the economy. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever)
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
* Says co not been informed of any such stake sale by the promoter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: