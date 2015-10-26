(Adds Argentine ETFs, bank stocks up)
LONDON Oct 26 Argentina's financial markets
opened higher on Monday after pro-business Conservative
opposition candidate Mauricio Macri's surprisingly strong
showing in presidential elections set up a second vote next
month.
Movements in Argentina's official peso rate are
restricted by various capital controls, but two of its main
internationally traded bonds jumped to record or near record
highs.
Argentine exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States
were up almost 10 percent in early afternoon trading, with the
Global X MSCI Argentina ETF up 5.7 percent, its
highest level since mid-July.
Argentine U.S.-traded bank stocks also rose, with Banco
Macro up 19 percent, Grupo Financiero Galicia
up 12 percent and YPF SA up 7 percent. The YPF 10-year
bond was up more than 4 percent, its biggest daily jump since
mid-December 2014.
The country's defaulted dollar Discount bonds, which mature
in 2033, rose 3.48 points in price to a bid price
of 108.586, yielding 7.296 percent on Monday morning, according
to Reuters data.
They led a broad rally across Argentine assets, with the
price of the euro-denominated 2038 par bond up
0.965 points in price to 61.965, yielding 7.436 percent.
With almost 97 percent of polling stations declared, Macri -
the pro-business mayor of Buenos Aires - had won 34.4 percent of
the vote, enough to prevent the candidate of Argentina's ruling
party, Daniel Scioli, from claiming an outright victory.
To win the Nov. 22 run-off, Scioli, who is backed by
outgoing leftist President Cristina Fernandez, will need to
court supporters of third-placed candidate Sergio Massa, a
moderate lawmaker.
"Macri will have momentum now and Massa is now the
kingmaker," said Jan Dehn at fund manager Ashmore in London. "If
Scioli wants his votes he needs to become more moderate."
The outcome of the election will shape how the South
American country tackles its economic woes, including high
inflation, a central bank running precariously low on dollars
and a sovereign debt default.
Scioli is backing "gradual change" and has promised to
maintain popular welfare programs while Macri advocates moving
to open up the economy.
Macri is seen by international investors as the candidate
most likely to negotiate with a group of "holdout" hedge funds
whose suit over bonds defaulted on by Argentina in 2002 caused a
new and ongoing default last year.
The peso strengthened 3 percent to 15.57 per dollar in black
market trade, which has boomed since capital controls were
introduced in 2011.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker in London, Tariro
Mzezewa in New York; Editing by Catherine Evans and Bill Rigby)