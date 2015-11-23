(New throughout, adds comments, details, updates prices to close)

By Jorge Otaola and Karin Strohecker

BUENOS AIRES/LONDON Nov 23 Argentine bonds inched up on Monday after opposition candidate Mauricio Macri scraped to a victory in the presidential election on expectations of a more investor-friendly government, traders said, while stocks broadly fell on profit-taking

Argentine assets had to a large extent already factored in Macri's victory after his strong performance in the first round of the election on Oct. 25. On Sunday, he won Argentina's first- ever run-off, putting an end to 12 years of Peronist rule.

Fund managers were hoping Macri can lead Argentina out of a period of weak economic performance marked by falling grain prices and slower growth in regional economies. However, investors first are looking for clarity on how Macri will deal with economic challenges in the first months of his presidency.

The 2038 Par bond was up 0.9 points to 63.06, to yield 7.313 percent, while the 2033 Discount bond rose nearly 2 points to bid 114.875, yielding 6.64 percent.

The 2025 dollar bond issued by state-controlled energy firm YPF rose one-eighth of a point to 98.25 bid, yielding 8.76 percent.

Bondholders hope Macri will resolve Argentina's long-running legal dispute with a group of creditors so the country can exit the default on its exchange bonds and start resuming payments.

"The market is happy about Macri's triumph because the country will start recuperating its financial momentum," said one broker at a foreign bank in Buenos Aires.

Macri's victory ended more than a decade of rule under the Peronist movement. He has vowed to liberalize the economy, dismantle capital controls and stamp out corruption.

The black-market Argentine peso traded steady on Monday at 15.05 per U.S. dollar, while the official peso eased slightly to 9.67 per U.S. dollar.

The Merval stock exchange dropped 5.1 percent to 13448.67.

Assets were expected to draw further support in the coming days, though in the medium term much depends on how quickly Macri moves to implement his reform promises, said Tim Umberger, senior advisor at East Capital.

"In the next three to six months, it will be a difficult period for the economy. But if people see that things are moving in the right direction, then Macri will have enough credit to continue," said Umberger. "But it will be a bumpy road ahead."

Macri will be sworn in on Dec. 10. Foreign investors are focusing on how soon he opens talks with the "holdout" investors who rejected a debt restructuring following a 2002 default and how he will tackle the foreign exchange regime.

"It hasn't made sense to borrow for some time and investment has been very slow to come into the country, but the possibility of investment and financing investment is now positive, making the banking sector now very promising," said Gary Greenberg, lead portfolio manager for the Calvert Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

While investors expect banking, energy and utility companies to perform well under the reforms promised by Macri, they are cautious about investing before there is more clarity about specific actions Macri will take.

"We expect him to put his best efforts to deliver on his promises. The general orientation of his policy is clear, but we are waiting for details," said Alexander Kozhemiakin, head of the emerging market debt team at Standish Mellon Asset Management Company and co-portfolio manager for the Dreyfus Total Emerging Markets Fund.

Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its recommendation on YPF to "buy" from "neutral" and boosted its price target to $28.50, citing a potential return to more conventional economic policies in the country and renewed access to funding.

Argentina has a weighting of around 10 percent in MSCI's frontier markets benchmark.

Argentina has a weighting of around 10 percent in MSCI's frontier markets benchmark.