* President ups pressure over long-stalled anti-monopoly law
* Leading conglomerate rejects Dec. 7 deadline to divest
* Government at odds with Grupo Clarin for years
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 4 Argentina's biggest media
group is resisting pressure from President Cristina Fernandez to
dismantle its broadcasting empire to comply with an
anti-monopoly law that critics call an assault on free speech.
Three years since the combative leader hailed the reform law
as the start of a new era of media diversity, she has given
Grupo Clarin until Dec. 7 to start selling off dozens of
operating licenses or have them auctioned by the state instead.
"We're going to have to brace ourselves for some pretty
wacky stuff ... (the) lies, libel and nonstop slander are
related to this: Dec. 7," the left-leaning president said in a
speech last month.
"Other companies and media groups, which also filed for
court injunctions, have withdrawn them all and they're now
accepting the (regulator's) authority," said Fernandez, who
gives few interviews or news conferences and often lambastes
opposition news outlets such as Clarin's top-selling daily
newspaper and cable news channel TN.
Fernandez used to have harmonious ties with Grupo Clarin and
its chief executive, Hector Magnetto. All that changed in 2008
when Clarin's news outlets turned against her government over
its handling of tax protests by farmers.
Since then, Magnetto has become one of Fernandez's favorite
punching bags. Military police raided the offices of Clarin's
Cablevision cable TV company late last year and "Clarin Lies"
has become a slogan among her supporters.
The dispute has battered Clarin shares, which are
down more than 40 percent in the last year, and rattled
investors critical of Fernandez's increasingly heavy-handed
policies in Latin America's third-largest economy.
Last month, the government aired a four-minute television
spot warning Clarin that state auctions would be held to sell
its "excess" licenses if the company failed to fall into line.
The media group responded with a rival spot saying "nothing
will happen" but Clarin spokesman Martin Etchevers described the
government's spot as "a clear threat."
"The political objective is to silence every last
independent media outlet and ... probably to benefit some of the
friendly companies that have absorbed a big chunk of the media
in Argentina in the last few years," he told Reuters Television.
Clarin has challenged the law's most controversial clause,
Article 161, on the grounds that it violates the constitution by
forcing companies to sell off previously acquired radio,
television or cable TV operating licenses.
The courts have yet to rule in the case, but the government
says a Supreme Court decision in May means a temporary court
injunction shielding Clarin from complying with the reform law
will expire for good on Dec. 7.
Clarin disputes that interpretation, however.
"If by that date, the underlying case hasn't been resolved,
the injunction can be extended," Etchevers said, adding that the
media law gives companies a year to divest of excess licenses
that breach the limits imposed by the media reform.
"ILLEGITIMATE POWER"
Fernandez this week appointed a political ally, congressman
Martin Sabbatella, to head the AFSCA watchdog in charge of
enforcing the legislation and her supporters say Clarin must
follow other media groups and present a divestment plan.
"For years, Clarin functioned in Argentina's nascent
democracy like a kind of super-power," said Fernandez ally
Agustin Rossi, head of the ruling Peronist party bloc in the
lower house of Congress. "They used to say that if you didn't
have a deal with Clarin, you couldn't be president."
"In a certain way, that illegitimate power is prolonged by
the fact that they're the ones who aren't obeying the law. The
law was approved three years ago. It's not like they found out
yesterday," he added.
The overhaul of Argentina's broadcasting regulations, which
dated from the last dictatorship, was welcomed by many leftist
groups and academics.
As well as limiting the number of licenses any one company
can hold, it allocates airspace for non-government groups such
as churches and community associations and seeks to promote
Argentine-made films and television series.
But opponents say the AFSCA has made scant progress on
applying less controversial elements, confirming their fears
that the shake-up was a thinly veiled attempt to punish Clarin
and other powerful opposition voices.
"The worst thing about the law is that it's divided society
in the name of democratic debate," said Sen. Norma Morandini, a
long-time journalist and member of a leftist opposition party.
"This is the most dangerous thing because rival camps don't
exist in democracy, they exist in war."