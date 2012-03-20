* Argentine move follows similar step by Brazil
* Trade deficit with Mexico nearly tripled in 2011
* Auto sector trade deficit about $1 bln last year
BUENOS AIRES, March 20 Argentina will ask Mexico
to renegotiate a bilateral trade accord on the automobile
industry, following Brazil's lead as it seeks to improve its
trade balance, the government said on Tuesday.
Argentina's center-left government has tightened controls on
imports and foreign-exchange purchases in recent months to
bolster its waning trade surplus, which is key to boosting
international reserves used to pay debt.
The South American country wants to modify the 2002 auto
accord with Mexico "because it is not beneficial to Argentina in
its current form and should be reworked to strike a better
balance very quickly," Industry Minister Debora Giorgi said in a
statement.
Argentina's overall exports to Mexico fell 23 percent last
year while imports from the country jumped 39 percent, according
to the INDEC national statistics bureau.
The trade deficit with Mexico widened to $1.59 billion in
2011 from $590 million a year earlier. The automotive sector
alone registered a $995 million trade deficit in 2011, Giorgi's
office said.
The companies likely to be most affected by altered trade
terms include Volkswagen, the Renault-Nissan
alliance , Honda and Chrysler, which
is controlled by Italian automaker Fiat SpA.
Some companies operating in Argentina import luxury vehicles
from Mexico, where labor costs remain below those of Argentina
and Brazil.
Last week, Mexico yielded to pressure to cut auto sales to
Brazil to an average of about $1.55 billion over the next three
years, bowing to Brazilian concerns about its ailing industrial
sector.
Brazil made its demands after the value of Mexican car
exports jumped by around 70 percent in 2011 to $2.4 billion,
aggravating a glut of cheaper imports that are hurting Brazil's
manufacturers, stung by an appreciation in the real currency.
The quota is the latest in a string of efforts by the
Brazilian government to protect its industry.
