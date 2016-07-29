BUENOS AIRES, July 29 The presidents of
Argentina and Mexico agreed to deepen a pre-existing commercial
accord on Friday, in a bid to set the groundwork for a bilateral
free trade agreement.
The ACE 6, as the treaty is called in Spanish, lowers
tariffs on some products and includes a number of principles
regulating trade. It has been in effect since 1987, though
leaders have attempted to renegotiate aspects in recent years.
"Starting from the deepening of the ACE 6, we hope to have a
free-trade agreement next year," Argentine President Mauricio
Macri said at the Argentina-Mexico Economic Forum in Buenos
Aires.
Also speaking at the forum, Mexican leader Enrique Pena
Nieto said the deepening of the accord "allows us in the not too
distant future to aspire to a larger agreement and one of free
trade."
Commercial relations between the two nations soured under
the leftist presidency of Cristina Kirchner who was in office
from 2007 to December 2015.
Since succeeding Kirchner, center-right Macri has unwound
the protectionist policies of his predecessor while traveling
extensively in a bid to court international investors and
improve relations with trade partners.
