By Juliana Castilla
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 The Argentine government
wants to unify mining regulations under a proposed federal law
that would permit open-pit mines to operate throughout the
country as part of an effort to jump-start investment in the
sector, a government official said.
Argentina has fallen behind its mineral-rich neighbors Chile
and Peru in mining investment, despite containing rich deposits
of copper, gold, silver and zinc. Local regulations are tough,
and seven of the country's 23 provinces prohibit open-pit mining
altogether due to environmental concerns.
"We have decided to invite the provinces back into the
system by way of a federal agreement," Argentine Secretary of
Mining Daniel Meilan said in an interview last week. The
government plans to send its mining bill to Congress early next
year, he added.
The country's mining sector attracted scant investment under
the 2007-2015 government of Cristina Fernandez, who increased
the state's role in Latin America's No. 3 economy. She was
succeeded by free-markets advocate Mauricio Macri, who has
eliminated mining sector export taxes.
He also lifted Fernandez's prohibition on foreign mining
companies sending profits made in Argentina out of the country.
Analysts say there is some $400 billion worth of untapped
mining resources underground in Argentina.
Ricardo Martínez, head of Buenos Aires-based mining
consultancy Viento Andino, said Peru and Chile are each
expecting $30 billion to $50 billion in mining investment over
the next five years, dwarfing current expectations in Argentina.
The lack of a nationwide mining law "is perhaps the only
impediment to investment" in the sector, said Hugo Nielson,
secretary general of the Latin American Mining Organization, a
regional grouping.
Gaining the backing of provincial governors is expected to
be challenging, as many local officials prefer not to cooperate
with the sector, mining sector experts said.
Meilan said details of the proposal will be hammered out
with local officials before the bill is sent to Congress.
The first step will be to draft the bill with input from
the Federal Mining Counsel (Cofemin), a grouping of regional
mining officials.
"Then we we'll sit down with the governors and negotiate an
agreement of the proposal that will be sent to Congress," Meilan
said.
