By Juliana Castilla
| BUENOS AIRES, June 13
BUENOS AIRES, June 13 Argentina's national
government and the governors of 20 provinces signed a mining
deal on Tuesday to harmonize taxes and regulations in hopes of
attracting investment, but the action was criticized by
industry sources and environmentalists alike.
The agreement, which needs approval from Congress and the 20
provincial legislatures, sets a 3 percent ceiling on royalties
mining companies pay to provinces.
"It's an activity that could be one of the pillars of job
creation," President Mauricio Macri said of mining at the
signing ceremony. "We can develop it with perfect care of the
environment."
Latin America's third-largest economy has fallen behind
Chile and Peru in attracting mining investment despite rich
deposits of copper, gold, silver and zinc. Macri's center-right
government has been trying since last year to unify regulations
to woo foreign miners.
Shortly after taking office, Macri eliminated export taxes
on metals and lifted a prohibition on companies sending profits
overseas, two moves celebrated by the sector. But seven of the
country's 23 provinces still prohibit certain practices, like
open-pit mining and the use of cyanide, crucial to extraction.
Despite the limit on royalties, the deal signed on Tuesday
would allow provinces to levy a tax of up to 1.5 percent of
miners' sales for local infrastructure funds.
"The new deal doesn't change the regressive nature of the
current tax, which is on mineral sales, and furthermore adds
another tax of 1.5 percent. It will reduce the sector's
competitiveness," said an industry source who spoke on condition
of anonymity.
"Investments will continue to favor Chile and Peru."
Among the three provinces that declined to sign the deal was
Chubut, located in the southern region of Patagonia, where Pan
American Silver's Navidad project has been on hold
since 2013 when it ran afoul of provincial rules banning the use
of cyanide and open-pit mining.
Manuel Jaramillo, executive director of environmental NGO
Fundacion Vida Silvestre, told Reuters that environmental groups
were not invited to participate in the crafting of the deal and
that the government never requested public comment on the
details of the agreement.
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing
by Peter Cooney)