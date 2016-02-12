(Adds details, Macri quote)
BUENOS AIRES Feb 12 Argentina's new president
has revoked the 5 percent tax that the previous administration
collected on mining exports, state news agency Telam reported on
Friday, as part of the country's two-month old push toward open
markets.
"Today end the taxes on mining exports," Mauricio Macri,
inaugurated in December after winning office on a free-markets
platform, said in a ceremony announcing the measure.
"We are going to work with the governors to develop new
mining projects, always putting environmental protection first,"
Macri said.
His predecessor, Cristina Fernandez, expanded the state's
role in Latin America's No. 3 economy. Her trade and currency
controls were thrown out by Macri during his first month in
office as he tries to spur production and exports while
confronting double-digit inflation.
Macri said the decision to ditch mining export taxes "is in
line with generating the stability, confidence and
predictability that will attract investors."
Argentina produces aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, silver and
gold.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Phil Berlowitz)