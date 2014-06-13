By Sarah Marsh
BUENOS AIRES, June 13 When he became Argentina's
economy minister late last year, many in the business community
feared Axel Kicillof, who was once described by a critic as a
"flaming Red Marxist," might plunge Latin America's No. 3
economy deeper into isolation in the name of ideology.
Instead, the enigmatic scholar who previously lambasted
foreign firms for "looting" the country, has in a few months
resolved some of Argentina's long-running disputes with
companies and creditors, in a bid to attract investment back
into the country.
Deals with the Paris Club of creditor nations to pay back
almost $10 billion in debt and with Spanish oil major Repsol to
compensate it for the seizure of energy company YPF have sent
Argentine bonds and equities climbing as investors show renewed
confidence in a country that has been cut off from global credit
markets since a 2001/02 default.
The key test of Kicillof's new conciliatory approach will be
whether he can secure a deal with "holdout" bondholders who
refused Argentina's prior debt swaps - the main obstacle to
putting the default behind it. If the U.S. Supreme Court decides
this week not to hear Argentina's case against the holdouts, and
Kicillof fails to negotiate a deal, Argentina faces the prospect
of defaulting again.
In debt exchanges in 2005 and 2010, 93 percent of
Argentina's bondholders took a 65 percent haircut, or loss, on
their holdings, leaving a handful of holdouts who demand they be
repaid in full.
"He has switched from being ideological to being pragmatic,"
one executive who has dealt with the 42-year old former
economics professor extensively told Reuters. "Contrary to
appearances, he has a very businesslike streak."
The executive, like others spoken to for this story,
declined to be named, fearing it could impact relations with the
government.
Kicillof declined to comment for this story.
Analysts say it was President Cristina Fernandez' defeat in
last year's mid-term elections and a perilous decline in
Argentina's foreign reserves that prompted her government's
reluctant switch towards a more orthodox approach to foreign
investors.
It is unclear to what extent Kicillof's apparently new
pragmatic approach is driving the agenda or whether Fernandez
has had a change of heart. He is close to both the president and
to her son's influential youth movement.
Some policy experts fear Kicillof wants to prop up
Argentina's ailing economy until the end of the president's term
next year by boosting foreign investment instead of undertaking
tough reforms of subsidies, trade and capital controls that are
the root cause of the country's poor growth outlook.
"These are tactical decisions that are more liberal than
before but at the same time, the government maintains its
controls over the economy - and that's not liberal at all," said
Ricardo Rouvier, an analyst who now runs his own consultancy and
is a former adviser to Fernandez.
Still, top businessmen and foreign officials told Reuters
they were impressed by the speed and ability with which Kicillof
has gone about sealing deals.
A source present at the Paris Club talks earlier this month
said he made a good impression by making a case for the deal on
solid financial grounds rather than political ones.
Known for his aversion to ties, Kicillof's casual style and
hands-on approach surprised them. He whipped out his laptop to
draft the deal himself, rather than delegating to aides,
prompting some to quip "where's the minister?".
Another business executive who meets him regularly said he
was not the "tough guy" he had initially appeared to be.
Unlike the previous strongman in Fernandez's economics team,
pugnacious Peronist Guillermo Moreno, who once took a boxing
glove to a tense business meeting as a threat, Kicillof was
"friendly, polite and well-educated", said the Argentine
business executive.
"He has his vision of things, and you won't convince him
otherwise, but when he wants to see a result he is capable of
getting out of his tunnel vision."
The young minister was raised in the exclusive Buenos Aires
district of Recoleta and went to an elite school. He was top of
his class at university. An economist who first knew him then,
said that in contrast to others in Fernandez's cabinet, he was
more of a left-wing intellectual than a populist Peronist.
He is, though, appealing to a younger demographic more than
many politicians. With glacial blue eyes and dark sideburns,
Kicillof has been dubbed "the pretty face of Argentina's
economy" by the Spanish daily El Pais.
'FREAKING OUT'
Investors had plenty of reason to be wary of Kicillof. He
first made international headlines when, as deputy economy
minister in 2012, he masterminded the seizure of YPF from
Spain's Repsol and defended the move in fiery speeches. It was
around this time that Walter Molano, an analyst at U.S.-based
BCP Securities, made the "flaming red Marxist" comment.
"We were all freaking out about this guy, when people
started talking about him being economics minister," said
Alberto Bernal, head of emerging markets at Miami-based
investment bank and broker Bulltick Capital Markets. "The way I
would label him now is someone who is still very ideological, a
Marxist, but a Marxist who is willing to talk to Wall Street."
Bernal said that on a December trip to Buenos Aires with
investors, he got the warmest welcome he had received from
Argentine officials in more than a decade of such trips. "I felt
a big interest from the Argentine government," he said. "The
attitude of the government was totally different."
When appointed, Kicillof had little experience in either
business or politics, having spent most of his career in
academia, giving classes and writing about John Maynard Keynes
and Karl Marx.
At news conferences, he still lectures for hours, often
underscoring his dislike of economic liberalism. After the Paris
Club deal, he boasted of having avoided the involvement of the
International Monetary Fund, which forced prior Argentine
governments to reduce social spending and privatise companies.
Critics say if Kicillof had been less ideological and
accepted IMF auditing, he might have got a more generous
repayment schedule. His strategy was, though, broadly celebrated
in a country where the IMF is vilified by many people.
An old-school ideologue who criticises the tenets of 21st
century globalism, he says Argentina's path to prosperity is
through strong domestic demand and he has expanded welfare
programs.
But analysts say they believe that the nation's dwindling
reserves must have also made him aware of Argentina's urgent
need for foreign funds to keep the economy afloat and continue
financing his and Fernandez's shared dream of "social
inclusion".
The economy is currently in or close to a recession, and is
set for its first decline in Gross Domestic Product since 2002
this year, as industrial output falls and one of the world's
highest inflation rates hits consumer spending and investment.
"What they've basically done is gone about tackling each of
the issues still in the way of Argentina getting back to the
market," said David Rees at Capital Economics research group in
London.
Still, negotiating with holdouts, many of whom bought
Argentina's debt at a massive discount and are now demanding
payment back in full, would be more of a bitter pill to swallow
- and much more contentious politically than other deals to
date.
Last month, Argentina's cabinet chief said the country might
consider a deal with holdouts, including hedge fund NML Capital
Ltd, but NML said it had still not been contacted by the
Argentine government despite "repeated requests to negotiate".
Argentina is "doing everything backwards," said a source
familiar with NML's thinking. "Paying the Paris Club doesn't
really open the market for them, only in small ways."
PRESIDENTIAL BACKING
Kicillof's popularity with the President and the
pro-government youth movement founded by her son gives him a
stronger negotiating position than previous economy ministers.
Ignacio Labaqui, analyst for consultancy Medley Global
Advisors, said he is the first Argentine minister in almost a
decade to control nearly all areas of economic policy.
Fernandez consults with him frequently throughout the day,
by mobile or in person over lunch, and praises him in her
speeches. Kicillof will need to wield this influence if he wants
to get her approval for negotiating with holdouts, a step she
has previously refused to support.
"He influences her and her economic policies a lot," said a
mid-level official at the presidential palace, the "pink house".
