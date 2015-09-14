BRIEF-Yesil REIT reports Q1 net loss at 8.9 million lira
* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY THAT Q1 REVENUE AT 6.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - Argentina's gas-rich province of Neuquen has hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential US dollar bond sale, according to one of the lead managers.
The meetings from September 16-21 will take place in London, Boston, New York and a fourth location still to be determined.
The potential notes, which will be sold to international investors in 144A/Reg S format, would be secured by gas royalties.
Omar Gutierrez, Neuquen's elected governor, and Marcos Koopmann, the president of Banco Provincia del Neuquen, will attend the meetings. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)
FRANKFURT, May 11 Banks' "unconstrained" ability to generate credit by pledging the same assets as collateral multiple times needs to be curbed or risks creating a new financial bubble, the vice president of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.