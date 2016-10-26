Oct 26 The Buenos Aires Herald published its
last daily edition after 140 years on Wednesday, blaming tough
economic conditions and a broad shift among readers to digital
media.
The Herald, which was founded in 1876 by a Scottish resident
of Argentina just as waves of European immigrants arrived to
settle in the country, will switch to a weekly edition. The
paper had called itself the only English language daily
newspaper in print in Latin America,
"The Herald has been facing difficulties for a while now,"
the newspaper said in its editorial on Wednesday.
"Though our future incarnation has been painted as a new
challenge and an exciting offering to the market, it would be
foolish to deny that such a dramatic change comes at a huge
cost, or that it also reflects a media industry in crisis."
It referred to both international trends of readers
migrating towards digital media, and local economic conditions
as contributing to the move. Most of its journalists will lose
their jobs, it said, with 14 staff leaving on Wednesday.
The Buenos Aires Herald, closely associated with Argentina's
British and, in later years, U.S. community, won plaudits for
its coverage of the "disappeared" - people who were forcibly
abducted, tortured and often murdered by the state - during the
1976-1983 military dictatorship.
Much of the rest of Argentina's media stayed silent, fearing
repercussions, and Herald staff themselves faced threats that
led some to leave the country.
The Herald is majority-owned by the Indalo Group
conglomerate and belongs to the same stable as local financial
paper Ambito Financiero.
