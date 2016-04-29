BUENOS AIRES, April 29 Buenos Aires' nightclubs
were ordered closed by a judge on Friday in response to the
drug-related deaths of five people at a music festival in the
city this month but nightclub owners vowed to ignore the order.
The capital's iconic tango milongas and dance get-togethers
held at cultural centers are exempt from the ruling by municipal
judge Roberto Andrés Gallardo, which otherwise calls for an end
to "all commercial activity involving dancing with live or
recorded music."
Nightclub owners said they would not follow the ruling,
pointing out that the deaths took place at an electronic music
festival at an events complex, not a typical nightclub.
"How do you obey a totally unconstitutional order like this
one?" Jorge Becco, head of the Buenos Aires chamber of
discotheque owners, told local television. "It's like shutting
the vegetable store because you found food poisoning at the
butcher shop."
The ruling said the closure will last until the city
government presents a plan for controlling illegal drug sales
and irregularities at "electronic music parties."
The ruling is aimed at venues that play electronic music but
said all clubs were being closed while authorities determine
which ones feature that genre. The closure then will be enforced
only on electronic music venues.
Five people died and five were hospitalized after taking
illegal drugs on the first day of the Time Warp music festival
on April 16.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Bill Trott)