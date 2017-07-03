FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina bans Brazil's Odebrecht from new projects for 12 months
July 3, 2017 / 9:53 PM / a day ago

Argentina bans Brazil's Odebrecht from new projects for 12 months

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has banned Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA from bidding on public works projects for 12 months, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Monday.

The company, which admitted in a settlement with U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors to paying bribes in 12 countries including Argentina, can continue to operate current projects, the ministry spokesman said in a telephone interview.

An Odebrecht spokesman said the company had not formally been notified of the suspension and was preparing a press statement. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Mary Milliken)

