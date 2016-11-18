BUENOS AIRES Nov 18 Argentina's government will
eliminate subsidies to the country's oil producers in the coming
weeks, resulting in a 25 percent to 30 percent drop in the local
value of crude, industry sources said on Friday.
The price of domestic crude averages $58 per barrel because
of the subsidy, well above international benchmark Brent crude
, which traded at around $46.56 on Friday afternoon.
The subsidy cuts are part of President Mauricio Macri's
efforts to close a wide budget deficit. Vaca Muerta, one of the
world's largest shale reserves at some 30,000 square km (7.4
million acres) in southern Argentina, has attracted investment
from Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp but
remains largely unexplored.
Madalena Energy Inc, a Canadian exploration and
production company that holds nearly 1 million acres in
Argentina, said in a statement on Thursday that the price it
would receive for its crude in November and December would fall
by about 30 percent.
"Other producers have confirmed to the company that they
have been similarly advised," Madalena wrote, noting that it had
been informed of the price decrease by the refineries to which
it delivers its oil.
During the third quarter, the company received an average
price of $61.65 per barrel.
One government source said Macri's administration was in
negotiations with unions, companies and governments of
oil-producing provinces over the elimination of the subsidies,
but the talks have not yet concluded.
An industry source said it was unclear if local prices would
fall completely in line with those internationally by the end of
the year, but they would likely move in that direction. A source
from a different company said the subsidy cuts could prompt
companies to revise investment decisions.
Madalena said it had been working on selling assets, but the
other buyer withdrew as a result of the oil price reduction.
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)