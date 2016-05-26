(Adds results of thermal power auction, quotes, details)
By Marianna Parraga
LA JOLLA, Calif. May 26 Argentina aims to
eliminate its need for crude imports while usincreasing domestic
oil output to 653,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, a 23
percent increase from 2015, an official from the Energy Ministry
said on Thursday.
The South American country is working to cover its energy
needs after becoming a net importer three years ago due to
falling crude and gas output amid a low investment environment.
To achieve that, it needs to boost local output to cut crude
imports and start reducing costly purchases of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) currently made through tenders on the open market and
from neighboring Chile.
"We don't believe in self sufficiency. We believe in
supplying the country's needs," said Daniel Redondo, Energy
Planning Secretary from the Energy Ministry, at a conference in
La Jolla, California. "Self sufficiency would imply to have an
exportable surplus and that is not going to happen soon."
At the end of 2015, Argentina's energy imports surpassed
exports by $6.5 billion, Redondo said.
The ministry expects Argentina will be forced to keep buying
costly LNG for at least five years. It offered to buy some 47
cargoes so far this year and it could buy up to 80 cargoes
depending on the demand, also adding extra imports of gas oil in
the coming weeks.
But incentives given to Argentine producers to enable them
to sell their crudes domestically at a price of $55 to $67.50
per barrel would help reduce oil imports.
Redondo said this incentive will exist until the
international benchmark, Brent crude which settled at
$49.59 on Thursday, surpasses some $55 per barrel. Companies
operating in Argentina, including Pan American Energy
LLC, consider these domestic purchase prices
attractive enough, the firm said.
Refining firms have imported 2 million barrels of African
crudes this year to feed plants with light crude grades that are
not abundant in Argentina, and they plan to import at least 1
million barrels more in the second half of the year.
Talks between producers and refiners are being held under
the Energy Ministry's supervision to ensure all light oil
produced domestically will be processed in the country. And new
deep conversion units are being installed at local refineries to
process more domestic heavy crude.
INVESTMENT NEEDED
The new government of Mauricio Macri is trying to attract
foreign capital to the oil industry after a decade of low
investment and the nationalization of its main producer, YPF.
It also wants to limit purchases of foreign petroleum to gas
imports from Bolivia, considered cheap at a price of $3.2 per
million BTU, and gasoil imports for winter.
The Energy Ministry estimates that some $50 billion will be
needed until 2025 to develop upstream, downstream and
electricity projects, including a 200,000-bpd expansion to the
country's refining network and new thermal generation plants
that were recently offered.
Argentina this month received 60 proposals from firms
interested in installing power plants with a joint capacity of
6,000 megawatts, compared with 1,000 megawatts originally
offered, the secretary said.
"In the energy sector we inherited a legal, institutional
and functional disorder. Roles and responsibilities are not
clear, decisions are discretionary and there's a lack of
transparency," Redondo said. "We are trying to go back to
normal."
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Marguerita Choy)