* Energy secretary says YPF can improve output
* Government eager to reduce a surging fuel import bill
BUENOS AIRES Feb 9 Argentina's central
government and the country's 10 oil-producing provinces renewed
their call on Thursday for petroleum companies to increase
output or risk losing their concessions.
Government energy officials and provincial governors met in
capital Buenos Aires to discuss what they called inadequate
production, concluding that companies such as Argentina's top
oil firm YPF must improve output "within a reasonable
amount of time."
The government's push for more production followed
Wednesday's announcement by YPF, the Argentine arm of Spanish
oil major Repsol, that its Vaca Muerta shale prospect
holds 22.8 billion barrels of oil and gas resources, a
staggering amount that may double Argentina's oil and gas output
within a decade.
The announcement was seen by some as a message from the
company to the government that huge amounts of resources are
waiting to be exploited under market-friendly state policies.
The government delivered a message of its own on Thursday.
"The announcements need to be compatible with the facts,"
Argentina's Energy Secretary Daniel Cameron told Reuters at the
close of Thursday's meeting.
"I think (YPF) put more effort into producing more, and I
think that they can do that," he said. "And they have to do it
within a reasonable amount of time."
Martin Buzzi, governor of the southern province of Chubut,
said Argentine norms provide for sanctions against
underproducing companies. Those sanctions, he said, include
cancellation of concessions.
YPF is bearing the brunt of government pressure for energy
companies to invest more to bring new resources on stream.
The tension, say most analysts, stems from arm-twisting
tactics by an administration anxious to force more energy
investment and so reduce a surging fuel import bill, which is
pressuring the country's trade surplus.