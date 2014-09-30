(Corrects to show year-on-year figure is non-seasonally adjusted)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 Argentina's industrial output shrank 2.9 percent in August on the year in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, marking the 13th consecutive monthly decline due largely to weakness in the automobile sector.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1.5 percent drop.

Industrial output fell 1.3 percent in August from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, the ministry said. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Meredith Mazzilli)