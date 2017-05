GENEVA The World Trade Organization's appellate body threw out Panama's complaint about Argentina's efforts to combat "harmful tax practices" on Thursday.

Panama had objected to Argentina targeting services and services suppliers from "countries not cooperating for tax purposes" and it won a partial victory in a ruling last September.

But the appeal ruling found that none of Argetina's measures to combat harmful tax practices were against WTO rules.

