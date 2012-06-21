* Pan American Energy says halts Cerro Dragon output
* Field produces 15 percent of Argentine crude
BUENOS AIRES, June 21 Pan American Energy LLC
has halted oil production at Argentina's biggest field, Cerro
Dragon, after about 500 workers took over some facilities there,
a company source said on Thursday.
Cerro Dragon lies in the Patagonian province of Chubut and
produces about 100,000 barrels of crude per day, or roughly 15
percent of total output in the country. Pan American, or PAE
, is controlled by oil major BP.
The labor dispute over pay coincided with a nationwide fuel
transportation strike that was lifted a day earlier than
expected after a pay deal was reached.
The company source said workers occupied some facilities
from early on Thursday, including the power station that
supplies electricity to Cerro Dragon.
"There was a lot of damage done at the site. Pan American
halted crude extraction as a security measure," the source said
on condition of anonymity.
"If the power station were to stop operating ... that could
threaten all of PAE's production at Cerro Dragon and put at risk
the provision of natural gas in nearby towns," the source said,
adding that some people were hurt when the workers stormed the
site, including police, security guards and employees.
BP owns a 60 percent stake in PAE, while the remaining 40
percent is held by Bridas, which is half-owned in turn by
China's CNOOC.