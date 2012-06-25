* Pan American Energy halted Cerro Dragon output due to unrest

* Field produces 15 percent of Argentine crude

BUENOS AIRES, June 25 Labor protests are still disrupting operations at Argentina's biggest oil field, Cerro Dragon, after four days, owner Pan American Energy said on Monday.

Cerro Dragon lies in the Patagonian province of Chubut and produces about 100,000 barrels of crude per day, or roughly 15 percent of total output in the country. Pan American, or PAE , is controlled by oil major BP Plc.

Workers, who seized control of the field last week to demand a pay raise, said they had left the site on Sunday following mediation by the provincial government.

Guido Dickason, a representative of the protesting workers, said Cerro Dragon was "totally liberated," although roadblocks remained.

PAE, however, said protests continued and that it was still subject to force majeure as a result of the unrest.

"The same group of people have failed to comply with the terms demanded by the Chubut provincial government, carrying out violent acts this morning and maintaining blockades on access roads," the company said in a statement.

Pan American, which halted crude extraction as a security measure after about 500 workers seized some facilities at the field, said only minimal activity would be possible until "order and safety is re-established in access roads."

BP owns a 60 percent stake in PAE, while the remaining 40 percent is held by Bridas, which is half-owned in turn by China's CNOOC.