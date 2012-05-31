* Gov't controls on dollar-buying rattle savers, companies
* Investors fear further curbs on currency transfers abroad
* Sources estimate $1.3 billion in withdrawals since May 11
By Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi
BUENOS AIRES, May 31 Argentine banks have lost
about 10 percent of their dollar deposits in less than three
weeks from fears over fresh government controls on foreign
currency purchases, four banking sources said.
President Cristina Fernandez imposed restrictions on dollar
purchases late last year after surging demand for greenbacks
forced the central bank to spend several billion dollars in
foreign reserves to prop up the peso.
Savers and companies started drawing money out of
dollar-denominated bank accounts earlier this month when the
AFIP tax agency charged with controlling foreign-currency
purchases cracked down on buying at the official rate
, the sources said.
"The withdrawal (of dollar deposits) is unhurried but
steady," one banker said on condition of anonymity.
Four banking sector sources estimated the amount taken out
of bank accounts since May 11 at $1.3 billion, roughly 10
percent of the total.
Central Bank data showed total dollar deposits of
$12.45 billion on May 18, down from $13.14 billion on May 4 -
before the tax agency intensified its crackdown.
A spokesman at the monetary authority declined to comment on
the dollar withdrawals, which is a sensitive subject in
Argentina 10 years after a sharp economic crisis caused the
banking sector to collapse.
Argentines tend to save in greenbacks and often withdraw
them from the bank at times of heightened political uncertainty
in Latin America's No. 3 economy, where memories of the deposit
limits and sharp devaluation of the crisis remain fresh.
CENTRAL BANK RESERVES
Former Deputy Economy Minister Jorge Todesca said banks
could potentially withstand the withdrawal of all dollar
deposits.
"The system can stand it because these deposits have very
high reserve requirements and the Central Bank has got the
reserves," he said.
The Central Bank's reserves, which Fernandez's
administration plans to tap again this year to meet debt
repayments, stood at just over $47 billion through Thursday.
Some investors are concerned the government could start to
curb overseas transfers of coupon payments on sovereign bonds as
it battles to keep dollars in the country.
Yields on Argentina's Boden 2012 bond, on
which the government is due to pay a $2.3 billion coupon in
August, rose to more than 19 percent on Wednesday.
Under the controls imposed late last year, the AFIP agency
gives prior approval for all foreign currency purchases in the
formal market, either granting or refusing requests on the basis
of income or any tax irregularities.
Traders say even tougher limits on purchases this month have
smothered trade in the formal market, driving some jittery
savers to pay a much higher price for safe-haven dollars in the
black market - dominated by off-the-books deals by foreign
exchange houses and measured by Reuters.
Last week, the peso fell to a record low of 6.40 per dollar.
It has since firmed and closed at 5.92 per dollar on Thursday.
The local currency has also weakened sharply in the
so-called blue-chip swap market, which reflects the implied
exchange rate used to buy Argentine shares or bonds that can be
sold for dollars overseas.
In that market, the peso ended at a record low of 6.40 per
dollar on Thursday. That compares with the official, interbank
rate of 4.4725 per dollar.
Soon after Fernandez put the measures on the dollar in
place, foreign-currency deposits fell 17 percent though they
stabilized in subsequent months.