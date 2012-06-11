* Government wants Argentines to use peso instead of dollar
By Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, June 11 President Cristina
Fernandez, who wants Argentines to stop saving and thinking in
dollars, has sent a bill to Congress that paves the way for U.S.
currency debts and contracts to be repaid in pesos.
The proposed reform of the civil and commercial codes, which
was submitted to the Senate on Friday, includes a clause saying
foreign currency obligations subject to Argentine law can be
honored in local currency at the official rate.
Fernandez, who slapped tough controls on buying greenbacks
after she was re-elected last year, has said she will not rush
the reform through Congress despite controlling both houses.
Legal sources said it would take one or two years for any
reform of the civil and commercial codes to take effect once
approved by Congress because lawyers are given time to consider
the practical implications of such broad shake-ups.
Center-left Fernandez is battling to halt capital flight and
fatten the central bank foreign reserves she needs to pay
government debt in order to maintain brisk spending.
Latin America's No. 3 economy has limited financing options
because it has yet to return to global credit markets a decade
after staging the biggest sovereign debt default in history.
Savers scarred by the 2001/02 economic crisis and
hyperinflation in the 1980s see the U.S. currency as a safer bet
than the peso currency for longer-term financial planning.
Especially at times of political uncertainty, many buy
dollars as a perceived safe haven, some stashing them under the
mattress or in safety deposit boxes. Homebuyers normally pay for
houses with stacks of dollar bills.
DE-DOLLARIZE
Some economic analysts expected the government might make
further moves aimed at taming demand for dollars despite denials
by senior officials.
Deputy Economy Minister Axel Kicillof denied reports last
month that the government plans to "de-dollarize" the local
economy or repay an upcoming Boden 2012 coupon in pesos instead
of dollars.
Government allies, however, have been urging Argentines to
end their love affair with the U.S. currency and one ruling
party lawmaker has drafted a bill to promote the use of the
local currency in real estate deals.
"I think Argentina needs to move in that direction," said
Agustin Rossi, leader of the ruling party bloc in the lower
house of Congress.
"We need to provide incentives for Argentines to save in
pesos ... and that their dollar holdings are as small as
possible," he told local radio without referring to the proposed
reform of the civil and commercial code.
Critics of the government's crackdown on foreign currency
purchases and broader economic policy say annual inflation
estimated privately at 25 percent explains why many Argentines
want to save in dollars.
"Buying dollars is a fever, but it's not necessarily the
illness. It's the manifestation of the illness," former Economy
Minister Roberto Lavagna said.