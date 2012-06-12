* Gov't forex crackdown smothered informal trade for a week
* Foreign exchange houses sell greenbacks despite fear
* Blue-chip swap rate for selling assets abroad at new low
By Jorge Otaola
BUENOS AIRES, June 12 Black market currency
dealing in Argentina tentatively resumed on Tuesday after
intense government pressure halted operations for almost a week,
foreign exchange traders said.
The so-called blue, or informal market, as measured by
Reuters, has become the only option for Argentines who
want to buy dollars since the government effectively banned
purchases at the official rate last month.
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez, battling capital
flight and trying to keep dollars in the country to pay
government debt, put controls on foreign currency purchases late
last year. They were tightened further in May when tax agents
set up shop inside foreign exchange houses to discourage
backroom operations.
Traders said the agents from the AFIP tax agency remained on
many premises on Tuesday but customer demand for greenbacks had
encouraged cautious dealing to resume.
"There are people who get paid in pesos and need to buy
dollars to meet certain obligations, but the AFIP (tax agency)
won't let them. Rather than get themselves in debt, they're
paying the 'blue' rate," one trader said.
"Very real fears mean that little trade is being done, I'd
say the bare minimum. It's even proving tough to get prices
because some traders don't even want to talk about (the black
market peso)," the trader said on condition of anonymity.
GAPING SPREAD
In patchy midday dealing, the peso was trading at about 5.93
per dollar, according to the ask price.
That implies a premium of 32 percent on the official
interbank ask price of 4.49 pesos per dollar. Traders said
buyers were forced to pay the difference because authorities
were refusing all requests to buy.
In the blue-chip swap market, the implied exchange rate used
to buy Argentine assets traded abroad, the peso was trading at a
record low of 6.55 per dollar on Tuesday, traders said. That
marks a 46 percent spread with the formal price.
Fernandez's government has sought to narrow the gaping
spread between the formal and black market exchange rates by
telling traders to sell dollars cheaper. Officials fear a
sharply weaker black market peso risks fueling annual inflation
estimated at about 25 percent.
Fearing reprisals, and unwilling to sell at the price
requested by the government, trade ground to a halt completely
on June 4 for the second time since the controls were put in
place late last year.
Unable to get their hands on dollars, Argentines have also
been stepping up withdrawals from bank accounts held in the U.S.
currency.
The rate of withdrawals has gathered speed since government
officials started urging crisis-weary savers and investors to
stop thinking and saving in dollars.
Critics say the only way for the government to smother
demand for the perceived safe-haven greenback is to guarantee
macroeconomic stability and tame years of high inflation.
"The best way to peso-ize the economy would be for the
authorities to strengthen the macro policy mix in order to
instill confidence in the (peso) and the outlook for the
economy," wrote Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos.
(Writing and additional reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by
Andrew Hay)